Obituary of Kieran John Lyons | TheUnion.com

Kieran John Lyons passed away Dec. 24, 2016 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born May 4, 1966 in Stanford, CA to parents Bernard John Lyons and Kathleen Marri Corish.

Kieran married Joan Dames July 21, 1995 in Lake Tahoe, CA.

He is survived by his son Sean Lyons of Grass Valley, CA; daughter Katie Lyons of Grass Valley, CA; ex-wife Joan Lyons of Grass Valley, CA; as well as brother Dermot Lyons of Sacramento, CA.

Kieran is preceded in death by his father Bernard John Lyons; mother Kathleen Marri Corish; brother Francis James Vincent Lyons; and sister Deirdre Marie Lyons.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary in Grass Valley, CA.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.