Obituary of Kennth A. Baker

Look at the picture, see his face, you can almost smell the Old Spice and he looks like everybody's dad or grandpa. No one would know that he grew up in Missouri and came to California with $35 to his name. Having no job and three small children, wife and his worldly possessions towed by his Old 56 Ford. Started work at a Rock quarry with a boss that was made of stone in Big Bear, California. Trucks were his life and landed a Teamsters job in Redlands, California. Ken was a hard-working man and often wouldn't take the time off to heal himself from injury. Mr. Baker loved the heat of the Inland Empire and lived with his wife Betty Lou for almost 55 years. Their love story ended after 68 years of marriage when his wife passed away. Life was not easy for the man who loved to tinker in his garage and fix the neighbors bikes. Most people on the block thought he was larger than life. Tragedy started with a crippling accident of his son Kenny who later passed, then the death of his eldest son David and the death of his youngest grandson Derek.

Kenneth later died leaving his only daughter Debbie Baker Evans and his brother John Baker. (The last of seven) There are too many nieces, nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids to even name them all. Take one last glance at his photo's, see his love of horses, a Veteran of the Korean War, his cranky wit. At 5'8" this man stood out with all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, cards and if this story moved you, Ken would love it, if you would donate anything you could to the C.A.P.E. of Nevada County. (Center of Animal Protection and Education) P.O. Box 3032 Grass Valley, California 95945 • http://www.capeanimals.org

Services will be held October 23rd at 2 p.m. at the Riverside National Cemetery. 20495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside California 92518. They request being there 20 minutes early, because the 21-gun salute will take place Straight Up 2 p.m.