Obituary of Kenneth William ‘Ken” Taylor | TheUnion.com

Ken passed away at home in Nevada City on Jan. 16, 2017.

He was born in Riverside, CA in 1929. He spent his school years in Burbank, CA.

He spent two years in Uruguay on a mission for his church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He came home to graduate from USC as a dentist. He served as Captain in the USAF as a dentist in Japan for two years. He then opened his private practice in Burbank and was there almost 40 years.

Ken was an aviation historian and loved to golf, paint and build model airplanes.

He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey and Bradley; three grandchildren; a sister, Lin in Utah; a brother, Dennis in Ohio and his wife Claudel and her family.

He was loved and respected and will be deeply missed by all.