Obituary of Kenneth Capozzo

Kenneth Capozzo passed away peacefully at his home October 31, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born June 25, 1947 to parents James and Christine Capozzo in Antioch, CA. Ken graduated from Nevada Union High School. He later worked for Robinson Timber. Ken enjoyed traveling, gold mining, fly fishing and baseball.

He is survived by his son Thomas James Capozzo of Nevada City, CA, ex-wife Lilly Wasley; grandson Mason James Capozzo and so many lifetime friends. He will be loved and missed by friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Ken's wish was to have no service. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of chapel of the Angels Mortuary.