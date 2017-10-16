Obituary of Kenneth Allen Wilson

Kenneth Allen Wilson passed away September 23, 2017 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, CA. He was 71. Ken was born to Robin and Mabel Wilson in Oakland on August 15, 1946 and grew up in Mulford Gardens in San Leandro, Ca. After graduating from Pacific High School, he served in the Naval Reserves before beginning a 35-year career working for various truck manufacturers (International Harvester, Mack Trucks, Iveco Truck and finally Isuzu Trucks of North America).

His first marriage blessed him with his son Jeffrey Allen. During his second marriage he moved to Grass Valley where he took pride in building his own house. After his second divorce, his job then took him to Southern California where he met Mary (Jodi) Tolmasov. They married in 1993 and moved back to Grass Valley and settled in to the rural life style. Together they planted grape vines, creating Rock Mountain Vineyard and made their own wine. They later moved to Nevada City.

Ken loved the water, boats, planes, motorcycles, traveling and especially cooking. He and Jodi enjoyed their RV adventure trips to Mexico, Canada and around the USA.

Ken is survived by his wife of 24 years Jodi; his brother Michael and his wife Peg; his daughter-in-law Svetlana Shernuk and her husband Andrew; his two grandchildren, whom he was so proud of, Jeffrey Jr. and Sean; his step-sister Sonja Burton and much-loved aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son and his brother Robert (Bob). No services are planned at this time but it is asked that you give a big hug to those you love.