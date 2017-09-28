Obituary of Ken Surface

Kenneth Surface of Grass Valley passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Friday afternoon, August 4, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 68.

Ken was born May 17, 1949, in San Francisco to Kenneth and Leonor (Pane) Surface. After graduating from San Francisco State with a B.A. in English, he began his long career with the U.S. Forest Service, first in Placerville and then Nevada City, retiring in 2007. Ken held many positions during his career and especially enjoyed the twelve years he spent designing numerous trails and managing over a thousand miles of trails on the Tahoe National Forest.

Ken married Pam Brackett in 1982. They recently celebrated 35 years of a wonderful marriage. Their daughters, Katie and Emily, were born in Placerville before the family moved to Pam's hometown of Grass Valley in 1988.

Ken was a musician, playing harmonica in local bands, RKX, Special Blend, and Off the Grid. Putting his degree in English to good use, he enjoyed writing songs and cowboy poems for friends' retirement parties. He was an avid reader and gardener. A meticulous craftsman, Ken restored countless pieces of furniture over the years. He enjoyed scootering around the county on his blue Yamaha Vino, and he loved collecting rock-and-roll posters, a hobby that began in the mid-1960s in San Francisco. The only society he ever felt the need to belong to was TRPS, The Rock Poster Society.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a kind and gentle man who was loved by many and will be missed forever.

Ken is loved and survived by Pam, daughters Katie (Robert) and Emily (Jordan), granddaughter, Peyten, and grandson, Parker, as well as by sisters Laureen Emmons and Linda Delfel and their families, and by Pam's siblings and their families.

Thanks to our many friends and family who helped and supported us so much this year. Special thanks to Hospice of the Foothills for their compassionate care during Ken's last month.

A celebration of Ken's life will be held at 3 p.m. on October 21 at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.