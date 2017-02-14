Obituary of Kayla Michele Robinson | TheUnion.com

Kayla Michele Robinson passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2016 at Sutter Memorial Hospital in Sacramento, CA. She spent her final days surrounded by her family. She was 30.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Kayla was born May 7, 1986 in Grass Valley, CA to Charles Kelly and Kathy Higgs. She attended school in Grass Valley. She also attended Sierra College for a short time. In 2009, she had her only child, Carter Angelo Garcia whom she cherished with all her heart.

Kayla will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know her.

‘My love for you is bigger than space… and I will miss you!’ — Carter

‘In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. In my heart you hold a place no one can fill again.’ — Mom

She is survived by her parents, Charles Kelly and Kathy Higgs; son Carter Garcia; siblings, Cheree Robinson, Michele Inman, Kim Winters and Dan Robinson; her nieces and nephews and many other beloved family members.

Kayla is preceded in death by her grandmother Barbara Matheson; and great-grandmother Kate Waterman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Rocklin 5425 Coronado Way, Rocklin, CA 95677

Arrangements are under the care of Simple Traditions Funeral Services

Kay-Kay – Gone but not forgotten