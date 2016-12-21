Obituary of Karen Fredgren Bansemer | TheUnion.com

Karen Fredgren Bansemer passed away Dec. 13, 2016. She was 80.

Karen was born Aug. 18, 1936 in Los Angeles to Robert and Agnes Fredgren. The family relocated to Grass Valley in 1947 and she attended Mount St. Mary’s Academy and Nevada Union High School, graduating in 1954.

She married Gordon Bansemer on Feb. 19, 1955 in Grass Valley. They lived and raised their two children in Auburn and ran a successful business, Bansemer’s Cycles until 1979. After relocating to Idaho for 15 years she returned to the Auburn area. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed needle crafts, quilting and spending time with her girlfriends.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon; her daughter Bonnie DeWitt of Auburn; son Dwayne of Orofino, Idaho; brother Ronald Fredgren of Fort Collins, Colorado; three grandchildren and one great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister, Marlys, and brothers, David and Royal.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1162 Lincoln Way, Auburn. Lunch and gathering will immediately follow at the parish hall.