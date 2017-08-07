Obituary of Karan Lynn Gloyd | TheUnion.com

Karan Lynn Gloyd passed away July 26, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA.

She was born December 8, 1963 in San Jose, CA to parents Douglas and Sara Gloyd. Karan attended Ready Springs Elementary School in Penn Valley, CA through 8th grade. She also attended Nevada Union High School. Karan also attended adult education classes, where she earned her nursing certificate. Karan was a very happily divorced woman. She worked locally at Oak Park Nursing Home in Grass Valley until she suffered her first of many strokes. At the age of 29, Karan was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. MS is a very debilitating disease that affects the central nervous system. Karan enjoyed riding and caring for horses.

She is survived by sisters Kelli Raible of Fernley, NV, and Kim Cierley of Plato, MO; sons James Mitchell of Glendale, AZ, and Daniel McCoy of Smartsville, CA; daughter Charlene (McCoy) Ivanovich of Grass Valley, CA; grandchildren Gracelynn, Anthony and Nicholas Ivanovich, Melanie, Joshua, Dallan and Tara Lynn Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by parents Sara Barker and Douglas Gloyd.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.