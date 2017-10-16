Obituary of June Seifert McKenzie

June Seifert McKenzie passed away peacefully on Sept 16, 2017. She was 91. June was born in Oakland, California to William and Rose Seifert. She attended Anna Heads School

for Girls and the University of Mexico in Mexico City. June grew up in the Bay Area and spent lots of time at the family cabin at Lake Tahoe. June married Richard McKenzie in 1948. They had three children Richard Jr., Kevil (Harry) Pelton, and James McKenzie; three grandchildren Molly ( Jack) Starr, James Pelton, Alex McKenzie and six great grand children. Richard and June settled in Nevada County in 1964. June was an intrepid traveler, loved the outdoors and telling stories of the old days. June had a real passion for Nevada County. She was an active member of the Empire Country Club, Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society as well as volunteering and supporting numerous other charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Grass Valley Ladies Relief Society. Private services will be held at a later date.