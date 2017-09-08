Obituary of June Elizabeth Holden-Bussard

June Elizabeth Holden-Bussard, 91, of Rocklin, CA, passed away peacefully, loving family at her side, on Sunday, August 13, 2017. June was born to Rosa Ellen Miller and Emil Julius "EJ" Miller, April 26, 1926, in Pocatello, ID.

June is survived by her husband Joe Bussard, her only child and son Ted Miller Holden and wife, Patricia Ann Holden of Salmon, ID and step-children: Joseph M. Bussard and Alison Nevarez of Rocklin, CA, Douglas and Lori McIntyre of Salmon, ID, Donald Bussard of Reno, NV, Cathy Hutson of Roseville, CA, Garfield McIntyre of Red Bluff, CA, Janis and Bill Walls of Eagle, ID, her grandchildren: Aaron Holden of Wuhan, China, Megan Holden of Bakersfield, CA, Barbara Horton of Seattle, WA, and Melissa Donovan of Anderson, SC. Great granddaughter Audrey June Holden is expected to arrive on October 16.

June married and divorced Theodore F. Snyder. She later married and was preceded in death by HP "Mickey" Holden. They both operated a successful antique boutique for many years in Grass Valley, CA. June then married Joe Bussard on April 10, 1993 in Newport, WA. They lived in Grass Valley, CA for many years, eventually moving to Stayton, OR. The year prior to her passing June and Joe moved to Rocklin, CA where they were lovingly cared for by stepson and daughter, Joseph Bussard and Alison Nevarez.

June got the most out of life, experiencing a wide variety of interests. Each phase of her life was tackled with a positive attitude, a quick wit, and an even quicker smile. She was an excellent musician, playing trombone in the high school marching band, continuing as an adult to teach piano lessons. During WWII, June drove a truck for the army on Fort Ord in Monterey, CA. She did some fashion modeling and was a stewardess on early commercial airlines, surviving a deadly crash while aboard a DC-3. June had a life-long love of horses and spent summers packing tourists into the Strawberry Lodge high in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. June worked as a real estate broker and was an accomplished artist, specializing in clay sculpture and oil painting, as well as being a published author. Her book "Skinny Scotty," about the life of her mother, Rosa Ellen Scott, was and still is widely read by people with interest in the life of early homesteaders in Idaho. Most important to her, above all else, was her expanded brood of children. Her passing leaves a hole in so many hearts. She was proceeded in death by Rosa and Emil Miller her parents, Dorothea Olive Miller, Pete Darrell, Miller, and William Julius Miller all siblings, step-children Linda and Hank Sincock. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 9 at 10 a.m. at Cochrane and Wagemann, 103 Lincoln St., Roseville, Ca 95678.