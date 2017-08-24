Obituary of June E. Jamerson

June E. Jamerson passed away at home in Grass Valley on August 18, 2017. She was 91.

A family graveside service will be held on Friday, August 25 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley. At 1 p.m., on Friday, September 15, we invite all friends who would like to share remembrances, condolences and celebrate June's life to a memorial at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grass Valley. Pastor Jeff Richards will offer prayers and messages of comfort followed by a time for sharing and a buffet lunch.

June was born on June 5, 1926 to Elisha and Florence Hampton. She enjoyed singing in the choir, dancing and participating in community projects. She attended Long Beach City College to earn her certificate as a nurse's aide. In 1967, June moved with her younger children to Grass Valley, where she worked as a secretary until earning her real estate license with Esterly Real Estate. She worked in business ventures with her husband and family: Paul's Auto Sales, The Bargain Barn, Jamerson Rentals and Dolls R' Collectables. She was active in local planning, the doll club, Seventh-day Adventist Church, and loved to perform as a funny, Dancing Clown on occasion. She enjoyed square dancing, china painting, giving parties filled with laughter, crafts, yard sales, and playing pinochle and bridge.

The Jamerson spare bedroom was frequently occupied by one after another of their family who needed safe harbor or time to heal. June is remembered as thoughtful, kind, generous and forgiving by all who were close to her. We miss her sweet heart, and will love and honor her always.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Paul (Bob) Jamerson; their 7 children; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter born just this year. Her sister, Betty Lou Finch, remains the last of her 5 siblings.

Her family is especially grateful to her angelic friend and caregiver, Barbara Locke, and the fine services of Hospice for helping us fulfill her wish to remain at home.