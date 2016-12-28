Obituary of Julia Orton Wagner | TheUnion.com

Julia Orton Wagner, of Lake Wildwood, CA, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. She was 97.

Julie was born March 30, 1919, in Widtsoe, Utah, to Grover Cleveland Orton and Clara Beebe Orton. She was the middle of 11 children. She married George H. Wagner on May 11, 1935, and they moved all over the United States and spent two years in New Zealand, finally settling in Lake Wildwood in 1977. Julie was a master seamstress and taught many sewing classes through the years. She learned to play golf in Riverton, Wyoming. She was Club Champion in Riverton and New Zealand. She loved playing whenever she could. She was an active member of the Lake Wildwood Women’s 18-hole Golf Club for many years.

She is survived by sister Sarah Baird of Ogden, Utah; daughters, Joyce Maddox and Phyllis Calestini of Penn Valley, CA., Kathie (Jim) Cocklin of Forest, VA.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren (with one on the way).

Julie is preceded in death by her husband, George H. Wagner; the couple’s oldest daughter Donna Grangoff; grandson Randy Brown; two great-grandchildren, TJ Gonzales and Elie Hein, and all but one of her siblings.

As per Julie’s request there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.