Obituary of Julia Bergman | TheUnion.com

Julia Bergman, former City College San Francisco (CCSF) librarian, and former longtime Central Asia Institute (CAI) Board Chair, passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on Jan. 9, 2017, in Grass Valley, California, after a long struggle with chronic health issues. Julia was a dear friend to all and anyone who knew her loved her immensely and she loved them back. She was one of the most adventurous, loving, caring, engaging and delightful women you could ever meet.

For the last decade, all her emails ended with this quote from George Bernard Shaw: “I want to be thoroughly used up before I die.” Julia truly left this earth having lived life to its fullest and “thoroughly used herself up” in doing so. We will miss you tremendously, dear Julia, but your legacy of education, literacy, libraries, books, adventure, and love will go on forever.

Julia was born in San Francisco, California, on Dec. 8, 1945 to Ernest and Ellen Bergman. After living in San Francisco for four years the family moved to Mill Valley, California in 1949 where Julia started in the Mill Valley school system from kindergarten through her graduation from Tamalpais High School in 1963. She continued her education at San Francisco State University with a degree in International Relations and later, a master’s degree in Library Science from Western Michigan University. While at San Francisco State she met her future husband, Bernhard Scholand, a student from Germany studying in the States, and they were married in 1968. Although Bernhard and Julia divorced in 1981, they remained close friends and companions until Bernhard’s death in 2015.

Julia had many passions, especially her home in Grass Valley, the City College of San Francisco, the Diego Rivera project, the Central Asia Institute, and her extended family of friends, “adopted” nieces and nephews, and co-workers. Her love of history, people, culture, and travel brought her all over the world during her life. Her adventuresome spirit would not allow her to be satisfied with just a couple of trips to Europe, a cruise, or visits to Hawaii. Julia did all that (many times over) plus more. For example, she was followed by the KGB while taking a trip on the Trans-Siberian Railroad across the former Soviet Union, crawled through ancient tombs in the Valley of the Kings in Egypt, took a survivor trip on the Amazon River with nothing but a few tools with her, snorkeled with the turtles at the Galapagos Islands, hiked in the Himalayan Mountains, did research on Diego Rivera in Mexico City, lived and worked in Berlin, Germany, for three years in the early 70s and traveled all over Europe and the Middle East, traveled to Africa more than once, walked/rode the entire Silk Road from China to Germany, and frequently visited friends and relatives all over the United States, Scandinavia, Europe, and Asia. She volunteered wherever and whenever she thought her significant talents were needed. She especially enjoyed working with the special projects for CCSF, the Potrero Hill Historical Society, the Nevada County Historical Society, and in recent years committed a major amount of time planning her 50th high school class reunion with her longtime friends. Her tireless energy wore most people out but it was so much fun to try to keep up with her that she rarely was without company.

Julia is survived by her brother, Ernie Bergman, of San Rafael. Her ashes will be returned to Mother Earth on her property in Grass Valley. A celebration of Julia’s life will be held at the City College of San Francisco in the Pierre Coste Dining Room on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 starting at 1 p.m. All friends and family are welcome to attend.

Any donations in the memory of Julia may be made to the Diego Rivera project at CCSF. The funding for the Diego Rivera project is through the Foundation of City College of San Francisco – http://www.foundationccsf.org. The Foundation of City College of San Francisco is a tax-exempt nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All gifts are tax deductible as allowed by law. Tax identification number: 94-1682567.