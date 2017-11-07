Obituary of Judy Parker “Momma”

Judy Parker "Momma" died peacefully in her home surrounded by friends and loved ones on October 31, 2017 in Nevada City California.

Judy was born on June 30, 1948 on the Aberdeen Proving Ground Army Base in Maryland, to Thomas and Doshia Rice. Stationed in different Army bases around the world, her family settled in Grass Valley in 1953 and made it their lifelong home.

Judy worked as a teacher's aide at Oak Tree School, where she retired after ten years to care for her mother. Judy loved her job and the many kids who she got to work with. As Judy's children grew up, many friends would fill the house. Judy had a huge heart, full of love and compassion. She touched the lives of so many, offering unconditional love, a listening ear, a homemade meal, warm hugs, a smile and laugh that could erase any frown. Judy enjoyed spending time with lifelong friend Chris and loving on her dog Cricket. Judy glowed with happiness and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her best friend Chris Nunley; ex-husband Dave; son Joey; daughter Becka (Harvey) McCoy; 12 grandchildren Taylor and Tanner Johnson, Ryan Brady, Jenee Murray, Josh, Tyler, Brook, Robert, Jimmi, Lilli and Dayzi McCoy, Rock Brown, as well as five great-grandchildren. Judy is also survived by her extended family, the community of North San Juan. Judy is preceded in death by son Buddy McCoy and mother and father Thomas and Doshia Rice.

A potluck celebration of life will be held at 12, on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at NSJ Firehall 10057 Reservoir St, North San Juan, CA 95960.

Contributions can be made to Judy's GoFundMe page, or Parker Memorial Fund P.O. Box 222 NSJ, CA 95960.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.