Obituary of Judy L. Underwood | TheUnion.com

Judy L. Underwood passed away Dec. 15, 2016. She was 65.

Judy was a 40 year local resident who moved to Penn Valley, Calif. in 1976 then moved to Smartsville in 1989.

She had a landscape business. She loved to garden, play with her dogs, go boating, play at the river, take road trips on the motorcycle with her husband and vacation with family.

She is survived by husband Al Rundle; daughter Deanna Underwood Evango; grandson Joshua Evango; and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Steve Barcenas; and three sisters, Peggy Courtright, Rhoda Diaz and Sandra Curry.

She had a heart of gold and will be missed by all that knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Sat. Jan. 21, 2017 at the Smartsville Community Church 8426 Smartsville Road, Smartsville, Calif. A pot luck will immediately follow. Please bring a dish to share.