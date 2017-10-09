Obituary of Joyce Ruth Shuster

Joyce Ruth Shuster passed from this life into eternal life with her Savior Jesus Christ on September 21, 2017. She was eighty-five years old. Joyce was gentle, compassionate, sympathetic to the heartache of others, and a joy to be near. She was smart and capable, willingly giving up her time and abilities to help others. She was generous with the creations her hands produced. Joyce loved her family and friends and made sure they knew it. She will be so very missed.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 11 o'clock in the morning at Grace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley, CA. Please join the family at a luncheon following the service. Joyce was born on December 25, 1931 in St. Louis, MO, a special Christmas gift to her parents, Jesse Harvard Reed and Ella Augusta Ratliff. She was the middle child with an older sister Jean and a younger brother James. Her father worked for the U.S. Postal Service and moved the family to Riverside, CA in 1944. Joyce graduated from Poly High School and attended Riverside City College where she learned secretarial skills and met her husband-to-be Ronald Holland. They married in 1951 and welcomed

a son, Dennis Holland, in December of 1952. By 1960 Joyce and Dennis were living in Costa Mesa, CA and she joined the newly organized Prince of Peace Lutheran Church as a charter member. She volunteered as the church secretary until they could afford to hire a permanent employee.

In September 1961, Joyce started working at Orange Coast College in the Administration Building. There she met Harold (Bud) Shuster, who was manager of the college book store, and they began dating. They were married in December 1963 and enjoyed fifty-three wonderful years together. She continued working for the college until their son James was born in 1965. After two years off, she returned to Orange Coast College and spent the last fifteen years of her career working as the administrative secretary to the director of the Data Center. Both Joyce and Bud retied from Orange Coast College in 1986 and spent a year traveling throughout the Western United States while Bud worked for South Eastern Book Company. They retired for good in 1988 and moved to Grass Valley, CA.

Joyce was involved in many community activities including the American Legion Auxiliary, The Women's Craft Guild of Nevada County, and Interfaith Food Ministry where she served on the board of directors for twelve years. She was active in the Lutheran Womens' Missionary League at her home church, Grace Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included playing the organ, sewing, knitting, crocheting, stained glass, tole painting, and crafts of all kinds. She was an excellent quilter, and family, friends, and even charities have been blessed by the gifts of her beautiful art. She was an avid reader, keeping a diary of each of the books she had read. There were hundreds on her list. Joyce is survived by her sister Jean, her daughter-in-law Trish Holland, grandson Matt Holland (Liz Helman), granddaughters Kaite Waller (Louis), Muniamma Holland, and Anika Holland, as well as many much-loved nieces, nephews, and so many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother James, her beloved husband Bud, and her dearly loved children Dennis and Jimmy. Memorial contributions can be given to Women of Worth in Nevada City, CA in Joyce's memory.