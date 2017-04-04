Obituary of Jonathon (Jack) Bruce Thompson | TheUnion.com

Jonathon (Jack) Bruce Thompson of Grass Valley died Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in the hospital from complications of Esophageal Cancer. He was 70.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services.

Jack was born on Dec. 17, 1946 in Boston MA. His father being in the Navy had the family traveling most of his young life, until his family settled in Palo Alto in his teen years. He joined the Navy right out of high school and did two tours stationed out of Hawaii during the Vietnam War. He started his civilian career as a maintenance park aide in Portola State Park until he joined the California Highway Patrol for two years. But he found his heart was with California State Parks. He joined the maintenance department and worked at various parks throughout the state for nearly 30 years.

He met his wife of 21 years, Sherry (Sanford) Thompson from Grass Valley, at Half Moon Bay State Beach when she was applying for a job in the accounting department. He always claimed it was love at first sight. He retired the end of 2006 and moved to Grass Valley to the Sanford Family Ranch where they built a home of their own.

During his life he loved fly fishing, racing motorcycles, restoring old cars, attending Mountain Man Rendezvous', competing in bass fishing tournaments and cooking and barbecuing. He was the type of person that immersed himself in whatever interested him.

He is survived by his wife Sherry Thompson of Grass Valley; father John Thompson of Palo Alto; twin sister Janice (Jill) Varvaro of Cupertino; brother Jeff (Nancy) Thompson of Granite Bay; in-laws; nieces; nephews; and a whole lot of good friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marion Thompson of Palo Alto.

Any memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.