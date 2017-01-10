Obituary of John William Myers | TheUnion.com

John William Myers of Rough & Ready, California, passed away in Grass Valley at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, on Dec. 6, 2016. He was 61.

He was born Dec. 2, 1955 in Norwalk, California to Donald E. Myers and Carmen Alvarez Myers.

He was a resident of Nevada County for 30 years, and attended St. Paul’s High School, Santa Fe Springs, CA, Nevada Union High School and graduated from Norwalk High School, in Norwalk, CA. Following a family tradition Mr. Myers worked construction for 40 years. His hobbies included fishing, Barbequing and woodworking.

Mr. Myers is survived by his loving companion Patty Michael; daughters, Carmen and Maria Myers of Southern California; step-children, Christon, Patrick and Khristina Michael; granddaughter Tessa Myers of Grass Valley; sisters, Maria Berlonghi, Lucinda (Jim) Sauceda, both of Southern California, Carmen (Craig) Lofstrom of Arizona, and Francis Snyder; brothers, Chuck (Nancy) Myers and George Heller of Grass Valley.

He was preceded in death by parents, Don and Carmen Myers; son John Myers; brothers, Don and Bill Myers.

All are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Memorial contributions are welcome to: Chuck Myers, 10080 Mills Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.