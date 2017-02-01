Obituary of John “Roy” Wallen | TheUnion.com

John “Roy” Wallen, passed away on Jan. 25, 2017 due to complications during his fight with cancer, after he lived a long and full life.

He was born Sept. 4, 1935 in Palmdale, California.

His travels took him all over the world; however, he always called Grass Valley his home. His most proud accomplishment was his military career. He entered into the Marine Corps on Oct. 27, 1953 and received an honorable discharge on May 31, 1974. He was a Veteran of two foreign wars, the Korean War and two tours in the Vietnam War.

He was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League and served as the Commandant in Grass Valley.

Roy leaves behind 2 brothers Don and Grady; five children Toni, Shari, Mike, Pat and Kathy; five grandchildren Alexa, Rachel, Veronica, Morgan, and Mark; two stepchildren Julie and Rodger; three step grandchildren Christopher, Travis and Meyer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Ct., Grass Valley, California.

In lieu of flowers, we know dad would love donations to be made in his name to the bookstore at Unity in the Gold Country.