John R. Johnson passed away peacefully on Monday, April 17, 2017. He was 82.

John was a senior welder and worked in the oil industry and later at Bast Welding in Auburn, CA. John's favorite things were horses, country western music, and Speedway racing.

There will be a memorial church service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1979 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, CA at 11 a.m. A reception will immediately follow.