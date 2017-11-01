Obituary of John Miller “Boomer” Thompson

John Miller "Boomer" Thompson passed away October 21, 2017 after an 11-year battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born July 18, 1937 in Lathrop, CA. John was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean conflict era and a conductor for the Southern Pacific Railroad for 39 years before retiring in 1999.

John lived in Tracy for 76 years before he and his wife Sandra moved to Grass Valley to be near family.

He is survived by his wife Sandra of 58 years; his two sons, Kevin (Mia) Thompson, Eric (Kathryn) Thompson of Nevada City, CA; his siblings Janet Benton of Fair Oaks, Jeffie (Roy) Evans of Tracy, James Thompson and Peter of Chicago, Ill.; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Murlee Thompson, and his daughter Kristen.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Nov. 11 at the Gold Miners Inn 121 Bank Street Grass Valley, CA 95945. In lieu of flowers, a donation in remembrance of John can be sent to Hospice of the Foothills for their loving care of John. 1270 Rough and Ready Hwy. Grass Valley CA 95945.