Obituary of John Fellman

John Fellman passed away peacefully in his home, as he wished, with his family nearby, on September 29, 2017, after a six-month battle with mesothelioma. He was 70.

He was born Victor John Fellman at St Joseph's Hospital in San Francisco on October 28, 1946, to Victor and Alecia Fellman. He was the third born and the only son of seven children. John grew up in Daly City until age twelve, where he attended St. Michael's School. He moved with his family to San Mateo where he attended both College Park Junior High and Aragon High School. In 1962 he met Alice Giusto and they wed in 1966. They were married for 51 years. After working various small jobs, he began working at PG&E in 1967. John moved the family to San Jose and eventually moved to Grass Valley in 1978, where he remained until his final day.

John was known as a jokester, always loving to make people laugh. He was constantly sharing jokes and humorous stories, both in person and online. John owned a lot of cameras and became the unofficial family photographer, taking pictures and videos during numerous family occasions. After retiring as a garage foreman, John and Alice purchased a travel trailer, which they took on many adventures. In addition, they spent time enjoying cruises and traveling abroad. His favorite place of all was Lake Tahoe, in which he visited many times a year and was known to frequent a casino or two. John was also an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers throughout the years.

In addition to his wife Alice, he is survived by his three children, David Fellman, Kevin (Cyndi) Fellman and Mary (Michael) Brown; grandchildren, Devon Fellman, Dylan Fellman, Brodie Brown, Nicole Brown, Natalie Brown, Jessica Brown, Robert Lamb and Maddie Lamb; his sisters, Joyce (Rich) Cafferata, Ginger (Wayne) Kitchens, Nancy (John) Gallwitz, Peggy Rolie, Donna (Lyle) Knudson and Deanna Warden.

John is preceded in death by both of his parents and his granddaughter Cassie Scott.

The family is honoring John with a celebration of life on his birthday, October 28, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge located at 518 State Highway 49, Nevada City CA. 95959.

The family requests, should you desire, to please make a donation in John's honor to a mesothelioma foundation or charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.