Obituary of John Feeney | TheUnion.com

John Feeney passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Dec. 28, 2016 at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

John was born Nov. 8, 1958 in Chorley, England to Marlene and Brian Feeney. At the age of two his family moved to Tokoroa, New Zealand. In 1965 they came to the United States aboard the ship The Oriana and settled in Walnut Creek, CA. He attended Las Lomas High School until he graduated in 1976. After graduating he entered the construction trade and over 33 years became a master carpenter.

He married Shelley Fortado and had two sons. In 1985 He married Cindy Scott and had a beautiful daughter. In 1988 they moved to Grass Valley where they had another son. They were married 31 years.

John loved to be in nature, backpacking in Yosemite and camping on the Yuba. He lived on and off in Hawaii where he developed a deep love for the ocean. Whether it be sailing with his brother or body surfing the waves of sandy beach, if it had to do with water he was all about it.

He was a diehard Oakland Raider fan, and owned season tickets. He had an incredibly kind heart, especially for small children and animals. He loved his home and his family and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his mother Marlene Reber; wife Cindy Feeney; children, John M. Feeney, Joe Feeney, Sara Ginn, and Gerard Feeney; grandchildren, Tegan, Evelyn, and Eli; his sisters, Tricia Spears and Tanya Moss; and his brother Gerard Feeney, as well as his dog Angel.

He is preceded in death by his father Brian Feeney.

We will be having a Celebration of his Life at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the 151 Union Square event center in downtown Grass Valley.

We love you John, you will be missed around the world. Fly High. We ain’t scared.