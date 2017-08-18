Obituary of John Anthony Gerula

John Anthony Gerula passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2017, in Grass Valley, CA.

He was born in Johnstown Pennsylvania December 20, 1956.

He moved to California in the mid 80s and pursued his career as an auto body technician.

John enjoyed the little things in life, like spending time with his family and just sitting on the back porch enjoying a beer. He had a very special fondness for children and animals both. His cats Edith and Sophie meant the world to him.

John is survived by his wife Patricia (Ivey-McCullough) Gerula; sister Cindy Lang; sons John Gerula Jr., Anthony Gerula; daughter Marcia Gerula; step children Teresa (Travis) Panko, Cristie (John) LeMay, Elaina (Morgan) Grabil and BJ McCullough; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents John and Hazel Gerula; brother Gene; sister Marie.

He was a very warm and jovial spirit who always has a joke or something to laugh about. He loved all of his children and grandchildren fiercely and they will all miss Pa John extremely.