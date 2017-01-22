Obituary of Jim Eiselt | TheUnion.com

Jim Eiselt left this mortal coil early Monday morning, Jan. 16, 2017. His departure was sudden, and we are surprised to say good-bye too soon.

Although he was tall in stature, he made up for it with his short temper, only to then draw you back in with his undying sense of humor. One dirty joke and that hard shell dissolved into a sea of conversation and laughter.

He arrived on Jan. 27, 1948 in San Francisco to Max and Jeanne Eiselt, both German immigrants. His lived his early years in San Francisco, CA until he was 12. In 1960 his family moved to San Mateo, CA. In the Bay Area he pursued his lifelong love of electronics, computers, and astronomy earning his living as a field service engineer installing computer systems in offices before the advent of the PC. The dark skies of Nevada County drew him to the foothills in the mid-90s. He built his own observatory and continued to pursue astronomy. Most recently he had immersed himself in astrophotography with many excellent results. He walked in beauty and was passionate about preserving it, much like how his image shall be preserved in the hearts and minds of those who love him. Our irascible lovable star-man showed us the universe.

He leaves behind his wife, Toni; daughter Jess (Mark) LaBarber; as well as three strapping grandsons, Hunter, Brent and Marcus, all of Reno, NV. Other survivors include his brother Richard Eiselt; partner Linda; nephews Sean Eiselt, of Paradise, CA, and Rich Eiselt and family of Kellerman, TX. Also waving him Godspeed are loving brother-in laws and sister in-laws, Kate and Robin Van Lienden of Sunnyvale, CA, Mike and Cheryl Viani, of Alexandria VA, Pat and Maggie Viani of Lander, WY, along with many nephews, nieces; and his close dog, Buddy.

So, to quote another TV character, Jim says to you all, “See you in another lifetime, brother.”

A memorial service is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.