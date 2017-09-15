Obituary of Jerry Genovese

Jerry Genovese passed away at the Windsor Nursing Facility in Sacramento on August 26, 2017. He was 56.

A private memorial tribute to Jerry will be held in Bodega Bay, where he will join his father, Joseph.

Jerry was born in San Jose to Joe and Alyce Genovese. He came to Grass Valley with his family in 1979.

He was a motorcycle enthusiast and participated in many motor cross races. In his later years, he worked as a motorcycle mechanic and was manager at Yamaha Cycles in Idaho.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Trina Genovese; two grandchildren, Mykel and Allyson; mother, Alyce; siblings, Jack, Jeff and Susan Genovese, all of Grass Valley.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe and father, Joseph.

Jerry will be remembered for his love of family and his quick wit and sense of humor. His beautiful smile will always be remembered.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Diabetes Foundation.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.