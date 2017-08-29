Obituary of Jerry D. Block

Jerry D. Block passed away Aug. 8, 2017 at his home in Meadview, AZ with his wife Barbara and his daughter Helen by his side. He was 84.

Jerry was born in June 1933 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Edmund and Emma Dean Block. Jerry was a longtime resident of Grass Valley, CA.

Quick to laugh, loved to tease, always a hug for a pretty lady, and a friend to all he met. He loved his family, driving trucks, tractors and dancing.

Jerry is remembered as a proud veteran of the US Navy, serving during the Korean conflict from 1951-1955 on the USS Apache. He was the "best truck driver there ever was," driving for long-time friend Walt Meek and then Hansen Brothers until his retirement. A giving man, he was always working to help others and supporting the community through the Grass Valley Moose Lodge #2217, of which he was a member for 50 years. He was also a member of the VFW post #11014, Meadview, AZ.

He is survived by his two sisters Gloria (Neil) and Carol (Kenny); sons Gerald Hartley of Klamath Falls, Gene (Becky) Block of Grass Valley and Roland Block of Grass Valley; daughter Helen (David) Busby of Jamul; stepsons Doug, Don and Jerry Swartz of Grass Valley; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was Uncle Jerry to any kid that knew him.

He was preceded in death by first wife Muriel (Tennant), his father Edmund, mother Emma Dean and brother Nathan.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Sept. 16, 2017 at the Lions Community Center in Grass Valley, CA.