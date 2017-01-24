Obituary of Jerry Beghetti | TheUnion.com

Jerry Beghetti passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, after a nine-month battle with leukemia. He was 75.

He was an avid hunter, loved fishing, found great enjoyment watching his grandkids play a variety of sports, and had deep interest in wildlife. He was a member of the Nevada County Sportsmen Club where he liked to go trapshooting and play dice with his like-minded friends. He will be remembered as easy-going, quick-witted, and a good man loved by many.

Jerry was a PG&E retiree and had worked there for 32 years.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Helen; son Dave; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Robin; and grandkids, David, Shelbi, Bryan, and Melissa; and great-grandson Hunter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Cancer Aid Thrift Store, 317 So. Auburn St., Grass Valley, CA 95945. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.