Obituary of Jeanne Dutcher

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jeanne Dutcher passed away peacefully at home from natural causes on August 21, 2017. She was 91. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Donald Dutcher; daughters Rhinda Furtado and Susan Clements (Dennis); son Kurt (Jayme); grandchildren Corey, Ryan (Crystal), Jared (DeAnna), Trista (Robert) and Christopher; and six great-grandchildren.

Jeanne was born in Fresno to Beatrice and Allen Lucas and grew up during the Depression, living in Fresno, Madera and Parlier. She graduated from Parlier High School and attended Reedley Junior College and Nursing School. In 1945, after WWII ended, she married Don. They lived first in Parlier on the family ranch and then raised their family in Sanger. She worked at Lincoln Elementary School but was also very much a full-time mom, involved in her children's activities as they attended Sanger schools.

In 1971 they moved to the Nevada City area and she worked for Nevada Irrigation District until she retired in 1982. She continued to enjoy a monthly luncheon for retired NID women until recently. She and her husband enjoyed trips to Europe, Australia, New Zealand, all 50 United States and Costa Rica as well as multiple trips to Hawaii, Alaska and Ireland. She loved big cats and housecats and her own "Callie" and "CHiPs". She loved decorating for holidays and planning surprises and gifts.

She was always generous and thoughtful with people and with causes she believed in. Most of all she loved and cherished time with friends and family. Donations in her memory can be made to Sammie's Friends Animal Shelter, 14647 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, CA 95959 or any animal shelter.

Her family is very grateful for the kind and professional care she received from Hospice of the Foothills, Golden Empire Rehab Hospital, Sierra Nevada Hospital Wound Care Center and Emergency Room and Dr. Constance Gaulter of Sierra Care Physicians.

A Celebration of Jeanne's Life will be held Sunday, October 8, 2017 in Pioneer Park in Nevada City, CA. Friends and family are welcome to join us for a potluck picnic from 12-3. Contact rhindafurtado@yahoo.com with questions.