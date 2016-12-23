Obituary of Jeanne A. O’Connell | TheUnion.com

Obituary of Jeanne A. O’Connell
December 23, 2016
Jeanne O’Connell
Jeanne A. O’Connell, of Grass Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 12. She was 88.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at St. Patrick Church in Grass Valley. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at St. Patrick Church with the Committal Ceremony taking place at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. A reception and lunch will follow for Jeanne’s family and friends at the parish hall.
Arrangements are under direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
