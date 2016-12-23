Obituary of Jeanne A. O’Connell | TheUnion.com

Jeanne O’Connell

Jeanne A. O’Connell, of Grass Valley, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 12. She was 88.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at St. Patrick Church in Grass Valley. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at St. Patrick Church with the Committal Ceremony taking place at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. A reception and lunch will follow for Jeanne’s family and friends at the parish hall.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.