Obituary of Jeanne A. O’Connell | TheUnion.com

Jeanne A. O’Connell passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

A Rosary will be held on December 28 at 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Grass Valley; a Funeral Mass will be said on December 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church. Graveside services will follow, with a reception and lunch immediately following in the parish hall.

Jeanne was born to Thomas J. and Hannah Hall in Marysville on August 17, 1928, and was very proud of her deep roots to the Grass Valley/Nevada City area, as she was a 6th generation native. After attending and graduating from Mt. Saint Mary’s Academy and Grass Valley High School, she went off to University of California, Berkeley at the age of 16. Upon obtaining a Bachelor Degree and a teaching certificate, her first assignment was a high school in Placerville and then she came home to teach at Grass Valley High School, where she taught Latin and English.

During the school year, another teacher at GVHS, Elmer (Chief) Stevens, introduced his visiting nephew, Kenneth O’Connell, a brash young Air Force Lieutenant, to Jeanne and the rest was history.

After marrying at Lowary Air Force Base, Colorado in early September 1953, they welcomed a son, Kevin the following July. From Colorado, they were stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls Texas, where they welcomed another son, Sean and a daughter, Molly. From Texas, they spent 4 years at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii and 5 years at Scott Air Force Base, Belleville Illinois. Upon Ken’s retirement from the Air Force in 1969, the family moved back to Grass Valley.

Jeanne returned to her passion of teaching by substituting at both Nevada Union and Lyman Gilmore. When Richard Schneider, Esq., asked Jeanne to help out temporarily at his law office until he could find a permanent secretary, Jeanne found the perfect opportunity to take on the challenge and a new passion that lasted over 40 years, both with the firm as a Paralegal and Officer Manager. When the firm closed down, Jeanne went on her own, as a Probate Paralegal and continued working for attorneys in the area and in Sacramento. She also taught Paralegal classes at Pacific College of Legal Careers.

In her “leisure” time she loved to sew, work crossword puzzles, read and enjoyed throwing great dinner parties and family get-togethers. She was President of the YLI and an active member of the St. Patrick’s Church. Jeanne was an avid sports fan of the Cal Bears, the Sacramento Kings, the Raiders and 49ers, and the St. Louis Cardinals. She also loved opera and for many years had season tickets to the Sacramento Opera.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ken; her son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Karen of Yuba City; and her daughter Molly of Grass Valley; brothers Jack Hall of Green Valley, Arizona and Bob and Linda Hall of San Jose; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Sean; parents, Thomas and Hannah Hall; brother and sister-in-law Tom and Polly Hall; and sisters-in-law Doris Hall and Mary Hall.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Alzheimer’s Unit at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab for their dedication and kindness in taking care of Jeanne. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jeanne’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

She was a great and supportive wife, mom and friend and will be greatly missed.