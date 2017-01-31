Obituary of Jan Peter Christiansen | TheUnion.com

Jan Peter Christiansen passed away Jan. 12, 2017.

Jan was born on Nov. 22, 1932 and grew up in Santa Barbara. He was the son of ‘Chris’ and Viola Christiansen. After graduation from Santa Barbara High School and Oregon State University on a track scholarship, he served in the Air Force (Captain) as radar control operator in Germany, later receiving a Masters Degree from University of California Santa Barbara. Then began his 29 year career where he taught and coached thousands of students at Fesler Junior High School in Santa Maria.

Jan will be remembered for his love of the outdoors in all its forms, hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, sharing these experiences with friends, Phi Delt brothers, and especially with his family. He taught us all great appreciation of nature and was an example of a man who did his best to ‘do the right thing’. He was also an avid L.A. Dodger fan. We’ll remember, too, the twinkle in his eye and his mischievous shy smile after skunking someone in a game of Cribbage.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Carolyn; son Tadd (Connie); daughter Karin (Larry), and granddaughter Paola; sister-in-law Lois Robbins (Ron); lots of nieces, nephews and many dear friends and his dog Katie.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Jan’s memory may be made to Wounded Warriors https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org, Fesler Jr. High School Athletic Dept. smbsdfesler.ss5.sharps, Sammie’s Friends of Grass Valley http://www.sammiesfriends.org or your own favorite organization or project.

There will be a small family gathering in Jan’s memory at a later date. We are comforted with the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, love and support from everyone.