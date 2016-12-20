Obituary of James Paul Scola | TheUnion.com

James ‘Jimi’ Paul Scola passed away on Dec. 13, 2016 in Nevada City. He was 36.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at Nevada City Horseman’s Lodge, 10600 Bubbling Wells Road, Grass Valley.

Jimi was born June 9, 1980 in Vallejo, California to Paul Scola and Noreen Streichan. He is a devoted father, loving son, husband, brother and friend. Jimi is admired for his master carpentry. He was a jack of all trades and held many talents. Jimi could fix anything and everything and would always be there for any assistance needed.

Jimi loved dirt bike riding, swimming at his creek, building dams, listening to loud new music, four-wheeling, fast cars, playing musical instruments, pulling pranks and exploring new places with his family. Everything he did was 100 percent and over the top.

Jimi has the biggest, kindest heart and is very giving and selfless. He is the person to call for any help and would be there for anyone. He is missed, admired and loved by all those who know him. Jimi will always be remembered for his laughter, playful nature, his commitment to honesty, the strength he upheld and the hard work he willingly shared. Jimi’s wild spirit will live on in our hearts forever. He is one of a kind, to know him was to love him.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Scola; sons, Jordan and Joseph Scola; daughter, Cataleya Scola; father and stepmother, Paul and Jane Scola; stepfather, Conrad Jesch; brothers, David Jesch and David Iloff; sisters, Kati Scola, Melissa and Laura Iloff and many other beloved family and friends.

Jimi was preceded in death by his mother, Noreen Jesch.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.