obituary of James Ivan Moulton | TheUnion.com

James Ivan Moulton passed away August 3, 2017. He was born in Neenah, WI, on July 20, 1928 to Ed and Ivy Moulton.

A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m., on August 19, in the Lake Wildwood Oak Room.

After graduation from high school he joined the Army and served in Seoul, Korea with the Army of occupation.

After his service, he graduated from Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Ind., where he met and married his wife, Helen. They were married 65 years. He began his career with Douglas Aircraft and ended at Apple Computer, where he was awarded 4 patents.

They raised their 4 children in Sunnyvale, CA and moved to Lake Wildwood in 1994.

Jim was active in golf, bridge, poker and loved his acting career with Lake Wildwood Little Theatre. He cherished his good times with family, golfing and boating.

Jim is survived by his wife Helen; daughters Debi, Diana and Peggy; son Michael; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Our family wishes Jim a great new adventure wherever that may be.