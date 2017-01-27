Obituary of James “Hap” Warnke | TheUnion.com

James “Hap” Warnke passed away peacefully at home Jan. 14, 2017 from complications of a major stroke. He was 95.

Hap was born Sept. 29, 1921 in Miller, South Dakota. He served in the Navy in WWII from 1942-1945, then joined the National Guard returning to the mechanic field in Perkins. In 1948 he moved to Donner Lake managing the Donner Lake Lodge where he met Donna Marie Mink, marrying in 1950, this is when he began logging in California and Nevada. His career in the timber industry continued for the next 50 years. He also served as Fire Chief for the Donner Lake Fire Department in the 1960s before moving the family to Penn Valley in 1966 to the family’s current ranch site. He started Warnke Sawmill business on Idaho Maryland in 1972. In the 70s and 80s the family was active members in the Penn Valley Riders, High School Rodeo, 4-H and FFA Programs which he continued to support. Hap retired in 1986 keeping busy operating his cattle ranch until his passing.

He is survived by son Mark (Debbie) Warnke of Bangor; daughter Karen (Brett) Sullivan of Penn Valley; granddaughters, Amber, Ashleigh, Alyssa and Alleigh Warnke of Bangor; and grandsons, Colten and Ty Sullivan of Penn Valley.

Hap was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Donna.

Per his request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.