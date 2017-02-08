Obituary of James Edward McCready | TheUnion.com

James Edward McCready crossed over on Jan. 18, 2017. He was 86.

A private memorial gathering will be held at his home.

Jim was born Aug. 25, 1930 in Richmond, California. He graduated from Richmond High School and attended UC Berkeley. He served as a pilot in the Korean War where he was known as “Crash McCready” due to several harrowing incidents while returning from night bombing raids. After the service, he returned to UC Berkeley and graduated with a BA degree. He worked for several years for TV Guide Magazine and then entered UC Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco where he completed a law degree. In 1965 he traveled to Mississippi with a group of Bay Area lawyers to provide legal aid to civil rights workers who were being arrested. For over 50 years he practiced criminal law in San Francisco primarily serving indigent people. He viewed his life purpose as “upholding the Constitution”. Jim was not a joiner but he did love playing chess, sailing, body surfing, mountain biking and spending time with his family and friends. He did not suffer fools. His ashes will be scattered in his beloved San Francisco Bay along with those of Max, his golden retriever.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Clinger of Grass Valley and stepdaughters, Comika Hartford of Oakland and Rebecca Corbett of Charleston, SC.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, AL or the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, CA.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.