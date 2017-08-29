Obituary of Jacqueline R. Randall

Jacqueline R. Randall passed away August 9, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 88.

She was born in Michigan, April 27, 1929 to Clare and Mildred (Shoens) Hicks. Jacqueline married in Michigan to Charles R. Randall. She was a member of the Methodist Church and Lake Wildwood Women's Bridge Club. Mrs. Randall enjoyed playing cards, reading and painting.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen G. Driver of Grass Valley, Charles Richard (Rick) Randall II of Boulder Creek, CA, Rene S. Randall of Penn Valley, Amy Randall Schneider of Clovis, CA, and Thomas S. Randall of Fresno, CA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles and son Allan C. Randall.

Mrs. Randall will be interred at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.