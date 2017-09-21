Obituary of Jack Morton Hutchison

Jack Hutchison

Jack Morton Hutchison died peacefully at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. He was 74.

Jack was born on December 28, 1942. He graduated from Pioneer high school in San Jose in 1961 and married Patricia, his high school sweetheart, in 1963. They remained happily married for nearly 54 years. Jack worked 7 years as a San Jose Firefighter and 23 years as a Fire Captain. He was a caring and loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather who valued family, faith, and helping others.

Jack was an outstanding and accomplished leader as both a Fire Captain and Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus. His favorite hobbies included fishing, camping, waterskiing, watching NASCAR, and spending time with his family and 5 adoring shelties. He was an active and dedicated member of St. Patrick's church. Jack and Pat have also been involved with World Wide Marriage Encounter for many years. Our hearts go out to those who were fortunate enough to love this special man with a charitable heart and enthusiastically genuine laugh.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; brother Don and wife Judy; children Debby, Keith, Chris and daughter-in-law Carla; and five cherished grandchildren Shantel, Mia, Lucas, Bryan, and Evan. He was preceded in death by his mother Ecila and father Jack.

Rosary will be at 10 a.m., on Monday September 25 at St. Patrick's church in Grass Valley, with the funeral and reception starting at 11 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jack's life. The family thanks the amazing doctors and nurses at Sierra Nevada ICCU for their loving care.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.