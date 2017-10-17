Obituary of Jack John Kruger

Jack John Kruger passed away October 11, 2017 in Roseville, CA. He was born October 21, 1931 in San Francisco, CA to parents Jack and Mary Kruger.

Jack married Frances in San Mateo, CA on October 2, 1976.

He is survived by his wife Frances Kruger; daughter Kirstie Stennet; sister Barbara McGill; brother Dennis and wife Shelley Kruger; childhood friend Pat O'Brien, as well as 6 children by marriage, Regina, David Kathy, John, Victoria and Joseph; son-in-laws Ken, Rudy and Mike (who all were at his side in the end); nephews Victor and Matt Catanzardo and families; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Debra.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., on Friday, October 20, 2017 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Grass Valley.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.