Obituary of Jack Clark

Jack Clark, beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, August 16, 2017. He was 97.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23 at the Grass Valley Veteran's Memorial Building. Fourth generation in Nevada County, Jack was born on June 17, 1920 in Nevada City, son of Henry and Marguerite Clark of North Bloomfield. At the age of five the family moved into Nevada City. Jack graduated from Nevada City High School in 1938.

Both parents passed away the following year. Jack's first adult jobs included work at the Miner's Foundry and the California Division of Highways. After he met his wife Millie (Emily)

Purkette, the love of his life and wife of 72 years, he went to work as First Aid Attendant at the Idaho-Maryland and New Brunswick mines. He enlisted with the Navy and spent WWII in the South Pacific as a Navy Corpsman. Following the war he returned to the mine and ended that career when the mines closed. By that time he was also underground superintendent. He went to work at Aerojet-General as Safety Engineer, where he worked until it closed. He returned to Nevada County and went to work for the County, Grass Valley, Nevada City and NID in the field of safety. He retired in 1985. He was a member of American Legion Post 130 and served as Commander. He joined the Grass Valley Volunteer Fire Department in 1952, was Fire Chief in 1966, and helped consolidate the local fire departments.

He served as president of the Mr. and Mrs. and Square Knots dance clubs. He and mom (Emily) loved to dance! He was active with the Nevada County Fair through the years and was in charge of the gold display in the Main Exhibit Building. He helped build the G.V. Fire Department and Girl Scout booths, and worked in the American Legion, Fire Department and Episcopal Church booths. He served as president of RPEA and the local chapter of the American Red Cross, which he helped organize.

He built the focal point for twenty award-winning Girl Scout floats, was honored to be Grand Marshall of the July 4th parade, and acted the part of George Washington in Constitution Day ceremonies and parades. The NUHS choir "knighted" him for his work for 16 years with the Madrigal Dinner. Jack served on the Vestry at Emmanuel Episcopal Church and was both Junior and Senior Warden.

Jack enjoyed camping and fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He wrote the book GOLD IN QUARTZ: The History of the Idaho-Maryland Mine and worked with the group trying to re-open the mine. Sue and I appreciate the man he was. He taught us respect of principles and a sense of heritage. He touched countless lives with his integrity, leadership skills, and unwavering ethics in all areas of his life. His passion and generous spirit toward his family and friends has earned him tremendous admiration and love. He set a high standard to emulate.

Jack was predeceased by his wife Millie in 2013, his parents, and brothers Ellis and Wendell Clark. He is survived by daughters Millie Beatie and Sue Clark; granddaughter Elisa Taylor and great-grandson, Sam; grandson Ryan Beatie and wife Erin; niece Wendy Szura and family; nephew Dave Clark, wife Jennifer and family; nephew John Shannonhouse and wife Susie; nephews Clint and John Scovel and families. Memorial Contributions can be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Donner Mine Camp. For information contact Millie at 530-265-3112. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.