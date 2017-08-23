Obituary of Ivonette Yates

Ivonette Yates died at Golden Empire Convalescence Home on August 20, 2017. She was 91.

Ivonette Yates was born October 10, 1925 to missionary parents in Lima, Peru, where she lived the first three years of her life. The family moved back to Southern California when her mother became ill and settled in La Sierra. Her father started a broom business and she grew up making brooms in the Lorenz factory with her three older brothers. It was there that she met a young student from La Sierra College. After WWII, she married that student, John Yates, on January 13, 1946. They traveled the world because of his job with the US Air Force and CIA, bringing two kids into the world along the way. As age began to catch up with her, she moved in with her son in Grass Valley, CA where she remained for the last 10 years. She made close friends everywhere she went and guaranteed a smile and good meal even if you were a stranger. But nobody remained a stranger for very long around her. All who knew her loved her and all who loved her will miss her.

She is survived by her son John L. Yates of Grass Valley, CA; daughter Patricia J. Hjelm of Spring Valley, CA; brother Elmer Lorenz of Colton, CA; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband John L. Yates.