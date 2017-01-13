Obituary of Ivan Kochan | TheUnion.com

Dr. Ivan Kochan died on January 5th, 2017. He was 93 years old. Ivan was born on August 20, 1923 in a little Ukrainian town on the edge of the Poland/ Ukraine border called Tudorkovichy. He lived on a farm as a child with his paternal grandparents and many uncles. He attended Cholm Gymnasium, Lviv University, University of Munich Medical School and drove an ambulance for the “Rettungstelle” in Vienna during the WWII bombings of that city. After emigrating with his family to Canada in 1948 he attended the University of Manitoba and then received his PhD at Stanford University in Palo Alto. His research of iron and immunology was his passion and he belonged to and represented the United States in many Microbiological Conferences and meetings. He published hundreds of articles and papers regarding nutritional immunology and iron resistant strains of bacteria, specifically in Tuberculosis. He taught at Baylor University and Wadley Research Institute in Dallas Texas from 1959-1967. He became a Professor Emeritus at Miami University of Ohio and started the microbiology department at the medical school at Wright State University in Dayton Ohio. He retired in 1989 and published his first book in his native Ukrainian language about Immunology that is used in the universities there today. Ivan was a scientist, a naturalist, a poet and an artist. He had a great love of nature, animals and the outdoors which he shared with his family. He is survived by his wife Stella Jean Kochan and their stepfamily, Steven Asmann and wife Janis, Catherine Gotschall and husband, John and many grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Jerry Kochan and his children Alexis and Donna Kochan of Manitoba, Canada and his brother Roman Kochan of Long Beach CA as well as his children, Roman Jr., Stephen Kochan, Natalie Kochan and Kristina Kochan. He is also survived by his daughter Christine Foster and husband Donald Joy of Nevada City, his son Dr. Andrew Kochan of Northridge California and his son Mark Kochan and wife, Gwen of Portland Oregon; as well as grandchildren Daniel Wilcox, Peter Wilcox and Larissa Wilcox of Nevada City CA, Ksenya and Dimitri Kochan of Portland Oregon and great grand daughters Teegan and Madeleine Wilcox . Ivan was predeceased by his first wife Tatiana Kochan in 1996. Services to be held at 1PM Saturday January 21, 2017 and arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.