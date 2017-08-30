Obituary of Helen Daniels

Helen Daniels died August 25, 2017. She was almost 93.

She was the sixth child of Adolph and Flora Gjevre, born September 18, 1924 in Decorah, Iowa. She graduated from Decorah High School in 1942. Her widowed mother, best girlfriend, and she joined her two sisters in Long Beach, California in 1943.

She worked for the Social Security Administration until her marriage to Frederick Eugene Daniels in December, 1947. They moved to West Yellowstone, Montana and ran his motel. Gene had two years of college left to complete. He returned to the University of Montana and received his BA degree in 1951.

Having sold the motel, they returned to California. Gene became a distributor for the LA Examiner in Ventura, California, where they raised their two children, son Dean and daughter Dianna. Gene changed occupations in 1955, joining Investors Diversified Services and also obtaining his realtor's license. While residing in Ventura, Helen worked in several doctor's offices as a medical secretary.

In 1973 her husband transferred with IDS to Northern California. They moved to Lake Wildwood. Helen worked at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and then Beale Air Force Hospital until she retired on 1986. After retirement they made several trips to Hawaii and yearly trips to Montana. Helen also joined a health club for water aerobics, which she continued until age 80, when she could no longer drive.

After Gene's death in 1996, Helen kept busy with exercise, Sons of Norway, NARFE and widows support group.

After moving to Lake Wildwood, both children relocated to the area and married local residents. Helen enjoyed her children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Dean (Robin) of Penn Valley; daughter Dianna (Cam) Suarez of Colfax; grandchildren Michelle (Alhader) Maiga of Penn Valley, Courtney (Johan) Daniels of Grass Valley, Jessie (Brendon) Suarez of Bluefield, Virginia, Donavon and Cruz Suarez of Colfax, California; great-grandchildren Kaya, Dune, Samba and Aminata of Grass Valley, and Sydney Vorheis-Hyer of Virginia. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Clara, Mildred, Arlyne, Norma and brother Herbert.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary, 250 Race Street, Grass Valley, CA.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.