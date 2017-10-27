Obituary of Hedi (Heidi) Weber

Hedi (Heidi) Weber, 91, died October 13 in a skilled nursing facility in Auburn.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 11 am, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sunnyvale, where Hedi was a long-time member.

Hedi Weber was born in Bavaria in the alpine hamlet of Pfaffenhofen. From her home on a ridge, she could see the lights of Kempten, the nearest city, only 10 miles away, and yet so far, especially in deep snow. Hedi was a switchboard operator in Berlin in 1942. In 1944, at St. Lawrence Basilica in Kempten, she married Rudolph Weber, a draftee who became a highly-decorated soldier.

Hedi gave birth to a son, Rolf, shortly after Germany surrendered, and a daughter, Ilka, three years later. Hedi wanted a better life for her family than war-shattered Germany could offer. In 1955 the family immigrated to the United States. They lived in Gilroy before settling in Sunnyvale. There Rudy, whose engineering studies had been interrupted by war, worked for nearly 30 years at the Joshua Hendy plant of Westinghouse Corporation. Hedi worked as a waitress for 14 years at the Black Forest Inn, Los Altos and Walker's Wagon Wheel, Mountain View. Later she was a volunteer waitress at the Our Daily Bread hot meals program in Sunnyvale, where in 1999 she received the annual Bread Loaf award. Hedi became an American citizen as soon as eligible, and in 2005 celebrated 50 years in the USA with a large gathering of family and friends. She always expressed gratitude to America.

Hedi was preceded in death by husband, Rudy, and sisters Betty and Klara, who also settled in California. She is survived by her son Rolf of Santa Clara, and her daughter Ilka Weber and son-in-law Gage McKinney of Grass Valley.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Our Daily Bread, c/o St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 231 Sunset Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086.