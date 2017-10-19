Obituary of Heather (Adams) Childers

Heather (Adams) Childers died in Grass Valley on 16 October, 2017. She was 92.

Heather was born in Lismore, NSW, Australia in 1925. She married after WWII and had two children Doug and Margaret (Meg) but sadly lost her husband, Gordon Hume to a car accident in 1949. But happily, rekindled a wartime romance with a 'Yank' on Pacific duties – Ray Childers, and without seeing him 'in person' for over ten years, got on a ship to Vancouver, married Ray on arrival and set up house in Grass Valley in 1958. Mum was a survivor!

Heather was active in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, baking pasties and donating embroidery to be auctioned; worked at Sierra Nevada Hospital for many years; and, was a dear friend to her numerous 'oldies' as she called them. Known for her sense of humor, her burial plaque reads 'Finally down-under!'

Heather is survived by her daughter Meg (Larry)of San Antonio, Texas; son Doug (Nadine) of Australia; her grandchildren Sherry, Dean and Kathleen and great grandson, Kiefer.

Heather will be missed by many.

There will be no funeral service, with burial next to Ray at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Nevada City — instead you could celebrate her life with a toast of your favorite tipple.