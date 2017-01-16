Obituary of Harry Hider | TheUnion.com

Harry passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2016 at San Juan Villa in Port Townsend, WA. He was 93. Per his request there was no service. His family will celebrate his life later this year. He was born to Harry and Bertha Hider in Modesto, CA. on March 2,1923. He graduated from Vallejo High School in 1941 and enlisted in the Naval Air Corps on Dec. 5, 1942. He met the love of his life, Marilyn, while working at Mare Island, and they were married on May 15, 1945, while Harry was on leave from the Navy. Harry flew F4U Corsairs during the Korean War off the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard until July 1952. His love of flying never ceased during his lifetime. He had his Cessna 195 at the Nevada County Airport in California and the Jefferson County Airport in Washington. He and his best friend Dennis Broderson spent many a time at the Spruce Goose restaurant in Washington, watching planes come and go and imparting their wisdom to anyone who would listen. After Harry was discharged from active duty, he went to UC Berkeley and got his Civil Engineering degree. He and Marilyn built their first home in the Oakland hills in 1950 and started their family. Harry

worked as a civil engineer for Kaiser.

In 1960 Harry took a job in Sierra County as Road Commissioner and moved his wife and four children to Sierra City and then built another home for the family in Downieville where they lived for eight years. They loved the small town life , but Harry accepted a position as Director of Public Works for Nevada County and they moved to Nevada City in 1968. He resigned in 1973 and went back to civil engineering for a private firm until his retirement in 1988. He enjoyed serving pancakes at the airport Fly-Ins, was a past president of the Nevada City Lions Club, and had fun square-dancing with the Gold Dancers. Harry convinced Marilyn to move one more time up to beautiful Port Townsend, WA in 1989 where

they built their final home at Cape George.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rogune Larson, and his wife Marilyn in 2009. Harry is survived by his four children, Kathleen (Ray) Darby of Nevada City, Steven (Priscilla) Hider of Arizona, Marylou (Dan) McKenzie Richards of Port Townsend,WA and Lisa (Scott) Brady of Gig Harbor, WA; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers that helped keep Harry happy and in his own home during the past seven years. His last eight months at San Juan Villa were made comfortable and joyful by the great and caring staff. We would also like to thank Jefferson Hospice for their support during the last couple of months.