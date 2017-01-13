Obituary of Greg Cook | TheUnion.com

Greg Cook passed away suddenly on Dec. 30, 2016 from a massive heart attack while skiing at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort. He had a smile on his face and a heart full of love after spending the week before enjoying Christmas with his family. Greg was born Aug. 12, 1950 in Belmont, California, to Edward and Dorothy Cook. He attended Serra High School in San Mateo, CA. He earned his undergraduate degree from Sacramento State University, and was one class shy of earning his master’s degree. In 1973 he opened Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar in Nevada City. Three years later, he hired Rona. They fell in love instantly and were married in 1982.

The small bar and restaurant grew into a large one and an icon in Nevada City. Greg and Rona spent 40 years together, raising a family of four children, running a restaurant and sharing life’s adventures. Greg served 20 years as a board of director for the California Restaurant Association. He served 20-plus years on the board of directors for the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, three-time president, was the announcer for many parades and ceremonies in Nevada City.

The restaurant and his family were his life. He was passionate about wine and music. Friar Tuck’s is where these two passions came together. He played guitar mostly but also the piano, bass, saxophone, and rumba box. He worked hard and played hard. He loved his restaurant and treated his staff the way a good father treats his children. His wife, Rona, was the love of his life, his best friend, his business partner and the mother of his children. He touched and influenced countless lives. He was a mentor to many. He cared about people and held love in the highest regard. He loved stories, mostly telling them but also hearing them. He loved laughing and always wanted to hear a joke or a funny story. Everyone who met him loved him. Greg is survived by loving wife, Rona Cook, married for over 35 years. Sons: Brian Johnson (Abby) and Eddie Cook (Michelle); daughters: Amanda Nguyen (Duc) and Carissa Cook (fiancé Casey Stroh); sisters: Cathy Oviatt, Jeannette Stillwell, and Terri Cook; brothers: Phillip and Kenneth; and grandchildren: Keith, Tyler, Ashton and Madeleine. He is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Dorothy Cook. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of The Foothills. A celebration of Greg’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Inc.