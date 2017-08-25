Obituary of Gerry Rogers, “The Can Man”

Long-time Grass Valley resident Gerry Rogers passed away August 24, 2017 surrounded with love in Santa Ana, California.

He was born in Farrington Gurney, England August 25, 1930 and came to California in 1963.

For many years, he would be seen in the Alta Vista neighborhood collecting recyclables for the Ronald McDonald house and was fondly known as "The Can Man." He was a hard worker with a sweet nature and everyone crossing his path was taken in by his charm and wry sense of humor.

He is blessed with a large extended family of children, grandchildren and a brother and sister he adored all his life. He is preceded in death by his wife Judy Rogers and 8 brothers and sisters.

You pay tribute to him with your love and memories. A donation in his name to the Ronald McDonald House is another way of honoring him.