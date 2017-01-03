Obituary of Geraldine Mae Greenfield | TheUnion.com

It is with sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Geraldine Mae Greenfield on Dec. 18, 2016 in Grass Valley, CA. She was 94.

Geraldine was born on March 2, 1922 to Gilmer Julienne Hendricks and Pearl Marie Hendricks. An only child, she was the light of her parent’s eyes, and enjoyed a close relationship with them.

After a move to Nevada County, Geraldine “Jerre” met her first husband, Frank Hovan (Frank of Frank’s Pizza). Together they had two daughters, Dianne Lucille Hovan Christie and Vickie Hovan. Her second husband was Calvin “Rusty” Greenfield, a professional dancer, painter and SAG member. They enjoyed their years in Santa Monica ballroom dancing, sightseeing, and traveling.

Jerre loved her family, her poodles Sammie and Samantha and watching the mules and alpacas outside her living room window. She loved to shop, crotchet and read.

She is survived by her daughter Vickie Hovan; grandsons, Troy (Tracey) Davis and Tony (Marianna) Davis; and great grandchildren, Chris, Meghan, Emily Rose and Sarah Davis.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Dianne Christie; Rusty Greenfield; and her mother and father.

A private memorial service will be held.